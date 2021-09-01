Panaji, Sep 1 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind will arrive in Goa on September 5 on a three-day visit to the coastal state, Goa's information department said on Wednesday.

"President Kovind will attend the presentation of the 'President's Colour' to the naval aviation, coinciding with the diamond jubilee celebration of the INS Hansa on September 6," the information department said in a statement.

The INS Hansa naval base is located in Vasco town, about 40 km from the state capital Panaji.

