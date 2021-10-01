New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind turned 76 on Friday. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished him good health and many more years in the service of the nation on his birthday.

Kovind was born on October 1, 1945, at Paraunkh village in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

He was sworn in as the 14th President of India on July 25, 2017.

"My Heartiest greetings to Hon'ble President of India, Ram Nath Kovind Ji on his birthday today. He is known for his simplicity, high ethics and remarkable vision. May he be blessed with good health, happiness and many more years in the service of the nation," Naidu tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi also wished the president on his birthday saying his focus on empowering the poor and marginalised sections of society is exemplary.

"Birthday greetings to Rashtrapati Ji. Due to his humble personality, he has endeared himself to the entire nation. His focus on empowering the poor and marginalised sections of society is exemplary. May he lead a long and healthy life,” Modi tweeted.

