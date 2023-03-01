New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) The Press Council of India on Wednesday cautioned newspapers against publication of paid news during the upcoming elections to various states.

In a statement here, the Press Council of India (PCI) asked newspapers to adhere to the Norms of Journalistic Conduct - 2022 on Paid News and refrain from paid news publication during elections.

"The newspaper should not misconstrue or misquote the statements given by leaders. The statements quoted in the editorial should project the true spirit of what is being tried to be conveyed by them," the PCI said.

It said political news published in competing newspapers with similar content strongly suggests such reports to be paid news.

Two newspapers publishing the same news item verbatim during election days is not accidental and it is evident that such news items have been published for a consideration, the PCI said.

However, the PCI said news reports on campaign meetings stating enthusiasm because film stars were present cannot be termed as paid news.

It also asked newspapers to ensure balance in publishing reports and interviews of candidates.

The council also asked newspapers not to publish any news survey predicting the victory of any political party without verification.

