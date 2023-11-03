Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has remarked that before 2014, government schemes were often distributed based on caste, voting preferences, religion, and personal connections. However, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, every segment of society, including the impoverished, marginalized Dalits, women, youth, and farmers, are receiving the advantages of development initiatives without bias or delay, an official release said on Friday.

Notably, many Scheduled Caste and Tribe individuals are actively participating in and benefiting from these programs. CM Yogi addressed the inauguration and laying of foundation stones ceremony for 140 development projects worth Rs 271 crore alongside the BJP's Regional Scheduled Caste Mahasammelan on Friday.

Speaking at the event held at Champa Devi Park, the Chief Minister emphasized the significant transformation occurring in the nation and the state. He noted that people from all walks of life, transcending creed, class, caste, and religion, eagerly express their appreciation and thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, added the statement.

This occasion also offers an opportunity to extend gratitude to Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. Referring to the upcoming date of November 26th, when Baba Saheb completed the drafting of the Indian Constitution, the Chief Minister acknowledged that the Prime Minister has designated it as Constitution Day. He stressed that every Indian must express their gratitude towards Baba Saheb.

CM Yogi emphasized that Prime Minister Modi has played a pivotal role in offering a profound platform to express admiration for Dr Ambedkar and to showcase his legacy and contributions to the global stage.PM Modi is actively transforming the significant sites associated with Baba Saheb into places of pilgrimage, serving as a wellspring of inspiration for future generations. During his address, the Chief Minister also highlighted the upcoming celebration of Tribal Day on November 15th, read the statement.

During the Regional General Conference of the Scheduled Castes, the Chief Minister emphasized that the advantages of schemes under the double engine government extended to the underprivileged and impoverished serve as a token of gratitude to Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. He detailed the achievements of various schemes, including the PM Awas Yojana.

CM mentioned that in UP, approximately 3.5 crore economically disadvantaged individuals have gained access to sanitation facilities, while across the nation, ten crore people have benefited from this initiative. Furthermore, he highlighted that around 15 crore people in Uttar Pradesh and 80 crore nationwide receive free ration. Notably, 1.75 crore impoverished residents in Uttar Pradesh have received free LPG connections, which amounts to 9 crores across the country, according to the official statement.

The Chief Minister also announced that the state government plans to provide beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Yojana with a free gas cylinder each during the festive seasons of Diwali and Holi.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath characterized the PM SVANidhi Yojana and SVAMITVA Yojana as vital initiatives to uplift the impoverished. He underscored that a significant proportion of the beneficiaries of PM Samman Nidhi are women and individuals from the Scheduled Castes. Notably, 14 lakh disadvantaged residents in Uttar Pradesh have availed themselves of this opportunity.

Similarly, through the Pradhan Mantri SVAMITVA Yojana, land rights are being conferred to the rightful property owners. A substantial number of beneficiaries, approximately 75 lakhs, include members of the Scheduled Caste community. The government is steadfastly working to extend the benefits of these schemes to 1.25 crore underprivileged individuals by December 2023, as mentioned in the statement.

Referring to the gift of development works worth Rs 271 crore, the Chief Minister said that development schemes become a medium to bring change in the life of every person. The works for which the foundation stone was inaugurated and laid are related to the basic needs of drinking water, roads, drainage, education, health, etc.

During the event, the Chief Minister highlighted the grave issue of encephalitis, which used to claim the lives of 1200 to 1500 individuals annually in Eastern Uttar Pradesh. He pointed out that the most affected by this disease were children from the Scheduled Castes and Tribes. Today, under the governance of the double-engine government, encephalitis has been eradicated, securing the fundamental right to life for these children.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the government has made a significant decision to ensure that Scheduled Caste and Tribe children in every district have the opportunity to excel in competitive examinations through Abhyudaya coaching, leaving no one behind.

Additionally, the government has resolved to provide scholarships to Scheduled Caste youths who pursue higher education in prestigious national or international institutions. To facilitate this, construction is rapidly advancing at the Baba Saheb Ambedkar International Center in Lucknow, said the statement.

During the Regional Conference of Scheduled Castes, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to the distinguished figures from the Dalit community in ancient, Vedic, medieval, and contemporary eras, including Maharishi Valmiki. He also extended his warm wishes to everyone for a joyous Diwali and Chhath festival.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honoured veteran former MLA Bhulai Bhai. He also honoured the beneficiaries of the Ayushman Yojana, Agriculture Department, PM Awas Yojana, PM Employment Generation Scheme, Chief Minister Youth Self-Employment Scheme, and ODOP Scheme on the stage.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the inauguration of 89 accomplished development projects, collectively valued at Rs 221.10 crore, executed by six different agencies. Additionally, he laid the foundation stones for 51 upcoming development initiatives with an estimated cost of Rs 49.48 crore, carried out by eight executing agencies.

Among the executing agencies, the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Rural) took the lead with the highest number of projects to be inaugurated, added the official statement.

With an expenditure of Rs 184 crore, 90 lakhs, and 36 thousand, 50 projects were undertaken to ensure clean drinking water to every household through taps in 50-gram panchayats.

As a result of these new drinking water projects, the regions of Pipraich, Campierganj, Gorakhpur Rural, Chillupar, Khajni, Chaurichaura, and Bansgaon assembly constituencies will now have access to pure drinking water directly from taps. (ANI)

