Mumbai, Oct 28 (PTI) Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant on Saturday alleged the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led government was responsible for big-ticket projects like Vedanta Foxconn moving out of the state.

He demanded that Shiv Sena (UBT) apologise to the people for "making investors lose the faith and confidence in the state government".

Also Read | No More 'Kaali Peeli' in Mumbai: Premier Padmini Taxis to Go Off Roads After Reigning City for Six Decades.

"The Thackeray government was solely responsible for big businesses like Vedanta Foxconn, Airbus Tata and Bulk Drug Park moving out of Maharashtra," he alleged.

The Thackeray government had played a major role in driving out businesses from Maharashtra. Instead of playing politics on big projects, they must apologize to the people of the state for making investors lose faith and confidence in the state government, he said.

Also Read | Gurugram: Fraudster Posing As HR Head of Multi-National Company Dupes HSBC Bank of Over Rs 2 Crore, Probe Underway.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former minister Aaditya Thackeray criticised the Eknath Shinde-led government after some projects chose Gujarat as the investment destination over Maharashtra.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)