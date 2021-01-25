New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the conferring of Jeevan Raksha Padak awards for meritorious acts of saving lives to 40 people, including a Kerala man who will be honoured with the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak posthumously.

According to a Home Ministry statement, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak will be conferred to eight persons and Jeevan Raksha Padak to 31 others.

Jeevan Raksha Padak series of awards are given in three categories namely Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak and Jeevan Raksha Padak.

Muhammed Muhsin (posthumous) of Kerala has been named for the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak 2020.

Persons from all walks of life are eligible for these awards, given for meritorious acts of human nature in saving the life of a person, the statement said.

The award can also be conferred posthumously.

The award -- a medal, a certificate signed by the Union Home Minister and lump sum monetary allowance -- is presented to the awardee in due course by the respective union ministries, organisations and state governments.

The Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak will be given to Ramshibhai Ratnabhai Samad (Rabari), Gujarat, Parmeshwar Balaji Nagargoje, Maharashtra, Amandeep Kaur, Punjab and Koripelly Srujan Reddy, Telangana.

Others to be awarded are Master Tinku Nishhad, Uttar Pradesh, Himani Biswal, Madhya Pradesh, Kalagarla Sahithi, Andhra Pradesh and Bhuwaneshwar Prajapati, Uttar Pradesh.

Those who have been named for the Jeevan Raksha Padak include Bhaveshkumar Satuji Vihol, Ishwarlal Manubhai Sangada, Manmohansinh Rathod, Prakashkumar Bavchandbhai Vekariya, Rahver Virbhadrasinh Tejsinh, Rakeshbhai Babubhai Jadav Vijay Ajit Chhaira, Ravindra Kumar, Vani Hiren Kumar (all from Gujarat).

Others named are Master Arun Thomas, Master Rojin Robert, Shiju. P. Gopi, V Jose, Bala Naik Banavath (all Kerala), Gourishankar Vyas, Jagdish Singh Siddhu, Pushpendra Singh Rawat, Rajesh Kumar Rajpoot (all Madhya Pradesh), Anil Dashrath Khule, Balasaheb Dnyandeo Nagargoje (both Maharashtra).

The Jeevan Raksha Padak is also being awarded to Sunil Kumar, Nihal Singh, Rinku Chauhan (all Uttar Pradesh), Mohinder Singh (Punjab), Master Fedrick (Andaman and Nicobar), Mukesh Choudhery (Rajasthan), S M Rafi (Karnataka), Abujam Roben Singh (Manipur), Ashok Singh Rajput, Paramjit Singh Ranjit Chandra Ishore (all Jammu and Kashmir).

