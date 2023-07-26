Cuttack (Odisha), Jul 26 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday called upon the graduating students of the National Law University (NLU) here to dedicate a part of their professional time to the service of underprivileged and marginalised sections of society.

Addressing the students at the convocation of the university, she appealed to the students to devote at least a small part of their professional service towards helping the poor with genuine compassion, while citing the example of lawyers who do pro bono work and community advocacy for the marginalised.

Also Read | Kevin Spacey Acquitted of Sexual Offense Charges.

A total of 223 students graduated from the university. Of them, four were awarded PhD and 42 got LLM degrees.

"Your degrees open new doors. It is an occasion to make new resolutions to build a career and fulfil the aspirations of your families, society and the nation," she added.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates New ITPO Complex ‘Bharat Mandapam’ in Delhi (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)