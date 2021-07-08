New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday condoled the death of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, saying his political career was marked by his commitment to serve the people.

Singh, 87, died in Shimla early Thursday after prolonged illness.

“Sad to know that Shri Virbhadra Singh is no more. His political career spanning six decades in his roles as chief minister and parliamentarian was marked by his commitment to serve people of Himachal Pradesh. Condolences to family & followers,” Kovind tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)