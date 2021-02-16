New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday inaugurated the Rashtrapati Bhavan Krida Sthal (renovated football ground and basketball court) in the President's Estate, according to an official statement.

These state-of-the-art sports facilities are developed with the aim to cater to the needs of the employees of Rashtrapati Bhavan and their families, it said.

On the occasion, an 'exhibition football match' was played between the children of My Angels Academy, Vikaspuri, New Delhi -- a trust working for the cause of underprivileged children, said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

An inter-departmental football tournament with five teams -- President's Secretariat Heroes, Household Youngs, PBG Warriors, Army Guard Daredevils and Delhi Police Stalwarts -- starts from Tuesday to encourage the employees and their family members to take part in sports activities, it added.

