New Delhi, December 19: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday greeted citizens, especially the people of Goa on the state's liberation day and said the nation salutes its armed forces for their valour. Goa Liberation Day 2022 Date & Significance: Know History of the Day When the State Was Set Free From Portuguese Rule.

The Goa liberation day is celebrated on December 19 every year to mark the success of 'Operation Vijay' undertaken by the armed forces to liberate the state by defeating the Portuguese in 1961. Goa Liberation Day 2022: CM Pramod Sawant Extends Greetings to People of Coastal State.

"On Goa Liberation Day, I convey my greetings to all fellow citizens, especially the people of Goa. We pay homage to the freedom fighters who fought for liberation of Goa from colonial rule. We salute our armed forces for their valour. My best wishes to the people of the state," Murmu tweeted.

