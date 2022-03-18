Mangaluru, Mar 18 (PTI) Following are areca nut and

coconut prices.

Areca nut (per quintal)

Old Supari : Rs 47,000 to Rs 52,000 model Rs 51,000

New Supari : Rs 38,000 to Rs 45,000 model Rs 42,000

Koka

:

Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000 model Rs 30,000

Coconut [per thousand]:

1st quality : Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 model Rs 19,000

2nd quality : Rs 10,000 to Rs 16,000 model Rs 14,000.

