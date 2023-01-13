Coimbatore, Jan 13 (PTI) The city-based Pricol Ltd, an automotive technology and precision engineered solutions company, has showcased its product portfolio at the ongoing 4-day Auto Components Expo in Delhi.

The company, recognised as a partner to many original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), displayed its next-gen technology products ranging from heads-up display e-cockpit, disc brake, end-to-end telematics solution to battery management system (BMS).

The products unveiled at the expo that began on January 11 cater to all vehicle segments and are EV-ready solutions.

In line with 'Make in India' initiative, the company has been involved in in-house designing for its products and solutions, said the chief executive officer and executive director of Pricol Ganesh in a release on Friday.

“We are glad to present our product portfolio at the Auto Expo 2023. We take immense pride in creating a legacy of long-standing consumer trust, our commitment to deliver excellence through our products and service solutions and creating value for all our stakeholders. Through this platform, we are able to superior the next-gen automotive technology solutions as we move towards the path of becoming the change-makers in the future of mobility,” he said.

