Jammu, Jun 27 (PTI) A four-hectare prime property adjacent to Jammu-Pathankot highway was retrieved on Saturday during a special anti-encroachment drive in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesman said.

The anti encroachment drive was carried out by the Samba district administration under the supervision of District Magistrate Rohit Khajuri at Ghagwal village, the spokesman said.

He said a joint team of civilian officers along with police headed by Ghagwal sub-divisional magistrate Ram Kesh Sharma dismantled a house and other structures over the encroached government land during the two-hour long drive.

The retrieved land is worth crores of rupees, he said.

