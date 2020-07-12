Jammu, Jul 11 (PTI) Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Saturday demolished several concrete structures during an anti-encroachment drive along the Jammu-Pathankot highway and retrieved 11.25 acres of prime land worth crores, an official said.

The drive was carried out at Birpur village near Bari Brahmana, the spokesperson said.

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan Also Tests COVID-19 Positive: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 11, 2020.

He said the land is situated adjoining the highway connecting Jammu-Samba and the market value is estimated to be around Rs 90 crore. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)