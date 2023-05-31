New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The details of the meeting were not immediately known.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," it tweeted, along with a picture of the two leaders.

