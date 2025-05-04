New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Professor Ajay Kumar Sood, the Principal Scientific Advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed that he is humbled, happy and honoured after being elected as an International Honorary Member of the prestigious American Academy of Arts and Sciences (AAAS).

The AAAS, one of the oldest academies, founded in 1780, recognises excellence across a wide range of disciplines, including arts, sciences, and public policy.

"I am humbled, happy, and honoured by this recognition from the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. This academy honors excellence in all walks of life, and it is heartening to see our work being recognised," said Prof. Sood. He was selected under the theme of Public Affairs and Public Policy, reflecting the importance of science and its societal contributions.

"This recognition is not just for me, it is for the whole country. For the last several years, under the leadership of our Prime Minister, we have been looking at how we can take science and technology forward, how the country can move forward, and how we can take society toward a developed India through science and technology," he continued.

Prof. Sood emphasised the importance of making the benefits of science and technology accessible to all. "Our effort is that the benefits of science and technology should not remain limited to only one thing but should reach the entire society. And this effort of ours will continue," he said.

He concluded by stating that this recognition would motivate him to work harder. "I will try to do more work with the motivation of this recognition that they have given us," he added. (ANI)

