Kolkata, Feb 12 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday relieved principal secretary Nandini Chakravorty of her duties, as a new team is being constituted, an official at Raj Bhavan said.

Chakraborty was appointed as the principal secretary to Governor La Ganesan on August 18, 2022. She continued holding the post as Bose took oath, replacing Ganesan, on November 23 last year.

"Yes, Nandini Chakravorty has been relieved of her duties. The decision was taken on Sunday," the source told PTI.

"Bose, being the constitutional head of the state, wants Raj Bhavan to function his own way. A new team is being formed to look after his office. The team will soon start working," the official said.

Notably, former governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who had several run-ins with the Mamata Banerjee government over multiple issues, had also formed a team of his choice to run day-to-day business at Raj Bhavan.

Before being appointed as the principal secretary to the governor, Chakravorty was looking after the state's Non-Conventional and Renewable Energy Sources Department.

Bose, in his first statement issued since his appointment in the state, had said on Saturday that his motto will be to uphold the Constitution of India and promote the welfare of the people of Bengal.

