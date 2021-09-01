New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) The NCPCR will look at ways to rehabilitate the minor girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted here, the apex child rights body has said.

NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said it will send a notice to relevant authorities for action against the accused.

The incident of sexual assault took place on Thursday in central Delhi's Bapa Nagar area, and the girl told her parents about it on Friday, following which police were informed.

A case was registered under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act the same day and the accused was arrested. He is currently in judicial custody.

