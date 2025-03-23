Medininagar (Jharkhand), Mar 23 (PTI) A prisoner, who was allegedly beaten up in police custody in Jharkhand's Palamu district, died during treatment in a Ranchi hospital on Sunday, an officer said.

The deceased, Mahfuz Ahmed (25), was undergoing treatment at Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) since March 7.

"Ahmed, who was under treatment in Ranchi's RIMS, died today. He had kidney-related problems," Palamu Superintendent of Police (SP) Reeshma Ramesan said.

She stated that Ahmed, along with three other accomplices, was arrested with weapons in connection with a robbery case at Karimati, within the Panki police station jurisdiction, on March 5.

The family members of the deceased claimed that Ahmed, who was a resident of Nawabazar, was caught by police on March 1 from a clinic in Chhatarpur.

They said that Ahmed was sent to jail on March 6 after they lodged a complaint with the Chief Judicial Magistrate on March 5.

The family members alleged that Ahmed was beaten up in police custody.

The issue was also raised by some members in the assembly demanding action against police personnel involved in allegedly beating him. The government had assured them of taking appropriate action in this case.

The SP said Nawabazar police station in-charge Chintu Kumar was suspended on Saturday in connection with the case.

