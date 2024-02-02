New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The government on Friday opposed a private member's bill moved in the Rajya Sabha seeking amendments in the terms of appointment of governors, saying it is against the country's federal structure.

Replying to a debate on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (amendment of article 153 and substitution of articles 155 and 156), Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar said governors are a strong link in the relationship between states and the Centre.

"The member had requested for amendment in sections 153, 155 and 156. Actually, it is against our federal structure. If amendments of these sorts are done then it will have an adverse impact on the system that was created by the Constituent Assembly," he said and requested the member to withdraw the bill.

CPI(M) MP V Sivadasan, who had moved the private member's bill, withdrew it subsequently.

The MP, however, disagreed with the members who opined that if governors are elected, it will create two power centres in the state and disrupt the entire administrative structure.

He cited the example of the election of the President of India and asked if it has created any parallel power structure at the Centre.

He reiterated the need for the constitutional amendments that he moved, saying it was necessary in order to incorporate safeguards to prevent the misuse of rules.

Sivadasan said the state government should have greater roles in the administration of rules and regulations of all India services.

"If the governor, a nominee of the Union government, and the persons from central services are playing the major role in the administration of the state, then federalism will be meaningless," he asserted.

The pocket veto of the governors is creating various problems for states. Some serious and urgent legislations of the states are kept pending in the Raj Bhavans without timely replay or communication.

He also suggested a fixed tenure of governor.

"It is very necessary and the state assembly should have the right to recall him in extraordinary situations," he added.

