While addressing the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, he drew the industry's attention towards the hardships faced by the drivers. "Drivers are an important part of the mobility sector. They drive for long hours but they do not have access to proper resting place...They do not get adequate time to take rest and sometimes this leads to road accidents," Modi said. PM Narendra Modi Addresses Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, Says ‘Scope and Income of Middle Class is Increasing in India’ (Watch Video).

He noted that the government understands the concern of truck drivers and their families. There is a "new scheme" in the works to develop modern buildings with facilities for food, clean drinking water, toilets, parking and rest for drivers on all national highways, Modi said.

The government is preparing to build 1,000 such buildings across the country in the first phase of this scheme, he said. He said the initiative will give a boost to both the ease of living and ease of travelling for truck and taxi drivers, thereby improving their health and also help in preventing accidents.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has already issued a notification mandating that all new trucks manufactured on or after October 1, 2025, to be equipped with air-conditioned cabins for drivers. The move is part of a broader initiative to enhance the working conditions and overall safety of truck drivers. Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: PM Narendra Modi Interacts With Industrialists at India’s Largest and First-of-Its-Kind Mobility Exhibition (Watch Video).

The three-day expo will have participation of over 800 exhibitors from more than 50 countries. It will highlight cutting-edge technologies, sustainable solutions and breakthroughs in mobility. Around 28 vehicle manufacturers and over 600 auto component manufacturers are participating in the event.

