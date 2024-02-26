'Privileges Are Not Above Law': Delhi Customs on Kashmiri Journalist Yana Mir's Viral Video Over Louis Vuitton Shopping Bag Checking at Airport

Bag scanning of international passengers is done routinely and the "privileges are not above law", the Delhi customs said on Monday after a video by a Kashmiri journalist over her bag checking at the airport here went viral.

New Delhi, February 26: Bag scanning of international passengers is done routinely and the "privileges are not above law", the Delhi customs said on Monday after a video by a Kashmiri journalist over her bag checking at the airport here went viral. The response came after the journalist, Yana Mir, shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) of her bag's checking by the customs officials on arrival at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport. Yana Mir Alleges Harassment Over Louis Vuitton Shopping Bags at Delhi Airport Upon Returning From London, Internet Reacts (Watch Video)

"Bag scanning of international passengers is done routinely. While other paxs put their luggage inside the scanner without any fuss Ms Yana Mir felt needlessly offended. Staff remained courteous throughout. Privileges are not above law. Footage tells the story," the Delhi Customs (Airport and General) said on X, in reply to Mir's post. The department also shared video footage in its reply supporting its claim. Delhi Airport Security Breach; Intruder Enters Airfield

"Ms Yana Mir didn't cooperate at all when requested to get her bags scanned. Her luggage was ultimately picked up by airline staff and Customs officer for scanning as seen in the footage," it said in another reply. Earlier in the day, Mir had shared a post along with the video of the bag scanning that had gone viral. "How I was welcomed back to India: Madam scan your bag, open your bag, why you have Louis Vuitton shopping bags? Did you pay for them? Where are the bills???? "What Londoners think of me: INDIAN MEDIA WARRIOR. What Delhi customs thinks of me: Brand Smuggler," her post read.

Currency Price Change

