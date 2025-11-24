New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha Privileges Committee has taken a "serious view" of the complaint against Congress leader Jairam Ramesh in which it was alleged that he had made "continual and deliberate disrespectful observations against Rajya Sabha Chairman", sources said on Monday.

The Privileges Committee met here over the complaint by BJP member Sudhanshu Trivedi, which was referred to it in April 2023 by then Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Sources said Jairam Ramesh stated that he had no intention to make disrespectful remarks against the Chair.The committee is chaired by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

Members present included Sudhanshu Trivedi, Deepak Prakash, Kartikeya Sharma, Surendra Singh Nagar and GK Vasan.

The complaint pertains to Congress leader's remarks in which he allegedly said that the Chairman should not be "cheerleader" of the ruling dispensation.

The Rajya Sabha privileges committee comprises 10 members across various political parties. The committee examines every question of privilege referred to it by the House or by the Chairman and determines with reference to the facts of each case whether a breach of privilege is involved. If the committee finds that a privilege breach has occurred, then it finds out the nature of the breach, the circumstances leading to it and makes recommendations accordingly.

The committee's meeting was held days before the start of the Winter Session of Parliament, which begins on December 1. (ANI)

