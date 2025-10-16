Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 16 (ANI): Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging him to take action against the officials participating in RSS programs.

Referring to Rule 5(1) of the Karnataka Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 2021, which does not permit government employees to be part of any political parties and participate in political activity, Kharge alleged that government officials have violated the rule by taking part in RSS's activities.

"As per Rule 5(1) of the Karnataka Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 2021 for Government servants in the State of Karnataka, the following rule is already in force. No Government servant shall be a member of, or otherwise associated with, any political party or any organisation engaged in politics, or shall take part in any political movement or activity, shall not be solicited for its support or shall render any assistance thereto. It has been observed that government officials and employees are participating in the programs and activities organised by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and other organisations in recent times, despite the clear direction," Kharge stated in the letter.

He requested CM Siddaramaiah to issue a circular warning that disciplinary action will be taken against officials who violate these rules.

"It has been requested to strictly prohibit the government officers and employees of the state from participating in the programs and activities organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and other organisations and to issue a circular stating disciplinary action against the violators," he wrote.

Earlier, Priyank Kharge had urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to bar RSS activities in government schools, colleges, and state-owned temples, accusing the organisation of "brainwashing young minds" and promoting a "philosophy against the Constitution".

He has also claimed that he received threat calls over the past three days following his remarks on restricting Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities in government schools and colleges.

Karnataka BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginkai slammed Kharge over his demand, saying that he could not tolerate the Sangh's centenary celebrations, so he made such remarks.

He told ANI, "Priyank Kharge is making such statements about the Sangh, asking for a ban. There is a good environment as the Sangh completed 100 years. In Hubli, more than 10,000 people attended the centenary event. Sangh's work is expanding in every village and at a global level. He is not able to tolerate this and is issuing such statements to create unnecessary problems." (ANI)

