New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi strongly opposed the upcoming India-Pakistan cricket match to be held on September 14 in Dubai, urging the game to be cancelled in view of the recent terror-related activities.

In a self-made video shot in the United States, Chaturvedi recalled that she had written a letter to the BCCI Chairman to cancel the match since Pakistani cricketers had often been found humiliating India and Operation Sindoor on their social media.

"India-Pakistan cricket match has been scheduled for 14 September in Dubai, as part of the Asia Cup. I had raised this issue in the Parliament because when I, as part of the Parliamentary delegation in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, visited various countries, we were told there would be no talks and trade with terror... 26 young lives were lost in Pahalgam, and 26 women were widowed. This is why Operation Sindoor took place, and we gave a befitting reply to Pakistan. We had also resolved to stop all dialogue and trade with Pakistan till they work towards eradicating terror. Now this cricket match has been announced. Despite repeated requests by me and a number of citizens of the country, it is happening. I had urged the Union Home Minister to ask the BCCI Chairman to cancel the match... Pakistan cricketers were found humiliating us and Operation Sindoor on their social media. They always stood with the terrorists of their country..." Chaturvedi said in her self-made video.

She further questioned the decision regarding the continuity of the match if the Operation Sindoor had been going on, further stating that the country would rather support 26 grieving families instead of playing against Pakistan.

"If PM Modi said that Operation Sindoor is ongoing, who allowed BCCI to organise this match with Pakistan? I urged all stakeholders not to stream or play this match... I want to urge the people of the country to stand with those 26 grieving families at this time and stand united against Pakistan... We do not want to play against Pakistan till the time Pakistani players stop supporting terrorists..." she further added.

The India national cricket team is taking on Pakistan for the first time in an international cricket match after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. Ahead of the clash, there had been a widespread demand from the opposition to boycott the match. However, the Centre had issued no objection for the Indian team to play against Pakistan in any multi-nation tournament. (ANI)

