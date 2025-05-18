Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 18 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday expressed shock and offered her condolences to the bereaved families who lost their dear ones in a fire incident at Gulzar Houz area near Charminar in Hyderabad, Telangana.

At least 17 people, including eight children were killed on early Sunday morning in a blaze that engulfed a building in Gulzar Houz area, near Charminar in old Hyderabd city, Telangana.

In a social media post on X, the Congress MP wrote, "The news of several people being killed and many injured in a terrible fire in a building in Hyderabad, Telangana is extremely sad. May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief and offered her condolences to the bereaved families.

The President also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and said that her thoughts are with the families who lost their loved ones in the fire that claimed the lives of 17 people, including women and children.

"The death of several people, including women and children, in a fire accident in Hyderabad is deeply distressing. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," posted President Murmu on X.

Meanwhile, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for the families of the victims who lost their lives in the fire incident.

He said the fire may have been caused by a short circuit or a gas cylinder blast. He added that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is closely monitoring the situation.

A fire department official said on Sunday that a preliminary probe indicated that a short circuit led to the massive blaze.

The cause of death of all the 17 people was smoke inhalation, "nobody had burn injuries," Telangana Disaster Response and Fire Services Director General G Y Nagi Reddy said.

The list of the 17 deceased released by the Telangana Fire Disaster Response Emergency and Civil Defence includes the names of eight children under the age of 10.

The youngest in the list was identified as one Prathan (1.5 years old). The seven other children have been identified as Hamey (7), Priyansh (4), Iraaj (2), Arushi (3), Rishabh (4), Anuyan (3) and Iddu (4).

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock over the tragic fire mishap.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "deeply anguished" by the loss of lives in the fire at a building at Hyderabad's Gulzar Houz early this morning.

The PM also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the each deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the mishap, from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office wrote, "Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy in Hyderabad, Telangana. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000." (ANI)

