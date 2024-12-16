New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): In her first question in Parliament, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra brought attention to the escalating man-animal conflict in her constituency of Wayanad, Kerala.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Priyanka highlighted the severe impact this conflict has had on local residents.

Addressing the Speaker, she said, "Speaker Sir, I would like to add the question on man-animal conflict. In my constituency of Wayanad, in the last one year, 90 people have been affected by this conflict, and just yesterday, there was an attack by wild elephants on someone.

She called for increased compensation for the affected individuals saying "So, I would also like to ask that the compensation be increased, especially for farmers and ordinary people who are being affected by this conflict. Thank you."

On Saturday December 14, Opposition MPs from Kerala including Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra staged a protest at Makar Dwar of Parliament demanding a relief package for landslide-hit Wayanad.

Priyanka Gandhi, Congress General Secretary and party MP KC Venugopal, and CPI(M) MP John Brittas among others were seen holding banners that read "Justice for Wayanad. Provide relief package for Wayanad" and "Wayanad ko nyay do, bedbav na karein" (Justice to Wayanad, there should be no discrimination).

Speaking to reporters during the protest, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that the central government is refusing to give a special package to Wayanad, adding that there should be "no discrimination" during natural disasters.

"The government is refusing to give a special package to Wayanad. We have requested the Home Minister and we have written to the Prime Minister. Himachal Pradesh has also seen similar large-scale devastation and there is a Congress government there. They are seeking help from the Centre and yet in both cases, the Central government is denying the victims their due because of politics. They are citizens of India. There should be no discrimination during natural disasters," the Wayanad MP said. (ANI)

