New Delhi, June 3 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and has quarantined herself.

A day earlier, her mother and party president Sonia Gandhi had tested positive for coronavirus.

Also Read | UP Investors Summit: PM Narendra Modi Leaves for Lucknow To Lay Foundation Stone for 1,406 Projects.

In a tweet, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "I've tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Following all protocols, I have quarantined myself at home."

"I would request those who came in contact with me to take all necessary precautions," she added.

Also Read | World Bicycle Day 2022: PM Narendra Modi Asks People to Take Inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was in Lucknow on Wednesday to address a state-level 'Chintan Shivir' and returned to Delhi on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)