New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is currently in the national capital, has cancelled her visit to Lucknow and is expected to meet senior party leader Salman Khurshid, sources said on Thursday.

As per sources, Vadra will also visit Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh today to meet the family of the man who was allegedly killed in police custody in the district.

Also Read | Delhi Bar Association Employee Found Dead in Tis Hazari Court; Probe Underway.

However, police have denied the charge of custodial death and said the man commit suicide.

According to Botre Rohan Pramod, Superintendent of Police in Kasganj, "Police called a man for questioning yesterday. During questioning, he requested to go to toilet and was sent to lock up in the washroom. There he tried to strangle himself with string inside his hoodie. Police officials took him to hospital in an unconscious state."

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Rains: Airports Authority of India Suspends Arrival of Flights at Chennai Airport Till 6 PM Today, Departure to Function as Usual.

"During treatment, he died. Postmortem will be done. I have given orders to suspend police personnel who are involved in this. Five policemen will be suspended in this matter," Pramod said.

Moreover, sources further said that before going to Kasganj, Vadra will meet senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid today at her Delhi residence.

On Wednesday, Khurshid got embroiled in controversy for "defaming and comparing Hindusim with terrorism" in his recent book "Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times".

Khurshid's new book on the Ayodhya verdict was released last week. It explored the Apex Court's landmark judgement on the Ayodhya dispute. The senior Congress leader Khurshid has compared Hindutva to radical terrorist groups like "ISIS and Boko Haram".

All these developments come in just months before Uttar Pradesh is slated to go for assembly elections in 2022. Vadra, who is the in-charge of the Congress unit in Uttar Pradesh, was in Delhi to discuss on the Congress political situation.

In the 2017 UP Assembly elections, the BJP had secured 312 seats in the elections for the 403-member House. Samajwadi Party (SP) had bagged 47 seats, BSP had won 19 while Congress had bagged seven seats in the last Assembly polls in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)