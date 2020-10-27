New Delhi, October 27: Hitting out at the Uttar Pradesh government over alleged rise in prices, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said the Yogi Adityanath dispensation which spends crores of rupees on "false propaganda" is silent on people's problems.

In Uttar Pradesh, during the festival season, rising prices have "wreaked havoc" on the common people, Priyanka Gandhi said.

Priyanka Gandhi's Tweet

पूरे उप्र में त्यौहारों के मौसम में महंगाई आम लोगों पर कहर बनकर टूट पड़ी है। सब्जियों के दाम आसमान छू रहे हैं। काम धंधे पहले से ठप्प पड़े हैं। लेकिन करोड़ों रुपए झूठे प्रचार में खर्च करने वाली भाजपा सरकार जनता की परेशानियों पर चुप है। pic.twitter.com/dRgpXS65U5 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 27, 2020

"Vegetable prices are skyrocketing. Work and businesses are already stalled," she alleged in a tweet in Hindi. "But the BJP government, which spends crores of rupees in false propaganda, is silent on people's problems," the Congress general secretary said.

Along with her tweet attacking the UP government, Priyanka Gandhi also tagged the prices of various vegetables in Lucknow.

