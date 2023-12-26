Nagpur, Dec 26 (PTI) Leaders of Vidarbha Rajya Andolan Samiti (VRAS) will sit on an indefinite hunger strike in Nagpur on Wednesday demanding the creation of a separate Vidarbha state, a party leader said.

Six leaders of VRAS will launch the hunger strike at Samvidhan Square, former MLA Wamanrao Chatap told reporters on Tuesday.

"We want a separate Vidarbha state to come into existence before December 31, 2023. The Union government should grant statehood to Vidarbha under section 3 of the Constitution," he said.

