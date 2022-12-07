Jammu, Dec 7 (PTI) Police have launched an investigation after a "blast-like" sound was heard near a checkpoint on a vital bridge here, officials said on Wednesday.

The sound was heard late Tuesday night near a bridge over the Tawi river, the officials said.

Also Read | Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: Neck-and-Neck Fight Between AAP and BJP, Both Secure Lead in Over 100 Wards Each.

There was no report of any casualty or damage in the "blast", they said.

Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kohli said "a blast-like sound was heard near Sidhra bridge checking point. A thorough search is being carried on the spot to verify the matter".

Also Read | Maharashtra Govt Assures ‘Inclusive’ Development as Border Villages in Nashik Threaten to Merge with Gujarat.

Officials said police reinforcements including Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel have rushed to the area.

A thorough search operation was carried out but no one was arrested during the night-long operation, they said.

Since the bypass is connected with the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, an alert was also sounded and checking of vehicles was intensified.

The officials said forensic teams are visiting the spot to carry forward the probe.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)