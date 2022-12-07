Delhi, December 7: Votes are being counted for the elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Counting started at 8 am under tight security. Initial trends suggest that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and BJP are currently engaged in a tight tussle. In the initial trends till 8:45 am, BJP is leading in East Delhi and South Delhi. While the Official reports from Election Commission suggest that BJP is leading with 32 seats, various leading news channels are reporting that BJP and AAP both are currently engaged in a tight fight with lead in over 100 wards each. Congress is currently trailing far behind.

Elections to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were held on December 4, with only about a 50 per cent turnout.

The election was largely seen as a three-way contest between AAP, BJP and Congress. MCD Election Result 2022 Ward-Wise Winners List: Names Of Winning Candidates of BJP, AAP and Congress in Delhi Municipal Corporation Polls

Exit polls aired a day after polling predicted that Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would win big and rule MCD for the first time. MCD Election Result 2022 Live News Updates: AAP on Course of Victory, Secures Lead in 40 Wards, BJP Ahead in 45

The polls predicted that the BJP, which has ruled MCD since 2007, will fall well short of a three-figure mark. In the 2017 civic election, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards, the AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27.

