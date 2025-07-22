New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has suspended its joint secretary and set up a four-member enquiry panel to probe lapses that left six Indian badminton players unable to compete at the ongoing World University Games in Germany, officials said on Tuesday.

The probe was ordered amid growing outrage over the exclusion of selected athletes and designated coaches, as well as penalties imposed for non-compliant team jerseys.

Also Read | Chhatarpur: Minor Girl Accidentally Swallows Magnet While Playing at Home in MP, Doctor Successfully Removes Foreign Object Without Surgery.

The controversy erupted after only six of the 12 selected Indian badminton players were allowed to participate in the mixed team event because officials allegedly failed to submit all names correctly during the managers' meeting on July 16.

"In the interest of upholding accountability and procedural propriety, AIU hereby places Baljit Singh Sekhon, Joint Secretary under suspension with immediate effect," the AIU said in its order.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast: IMD Says 'No Heavy Rainfall in State Till July 26, Fresh Spell Expected From July 27 Onwards'.

There was no immediate reaction available from Sekhon.

An Inquiry Committee has been constituted to examine all relevant records and communications related to the registration and management of the Indian contingent at the FISU World University Games 2025. The panel has been asked to submit its report within 15 days.

"The Committee shall determine the facts concerning the non-inclusion of selected athletes, exclusion of designated coaches and penalties imposed by event organizers. It will also identify any procedural lapses, fix responsibility and recommend appropriate corrective and disciplinary measures," the order said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)