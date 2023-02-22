Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 22 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot attacked Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and said that the latter's crime has been proved in Special Operations Group (SOG) investigation in 'Sanjeevani Cooperative Society scam.

CM Gehlot verbally attacked the Union Minister and said, "Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is trying to mislead the public in the case of the Sanjeevani Cooperative Society scam, whereas in the investigation of Special Operation Group (SOG) he has been named as accused while other accused have been arrested under the same sections. The crime has been proven against him."

CM Gehlot in a tweet said, "He himself (Shekhawat) knows this very well. They know that the Sanjeevani Society has looted the lifetime deposits of more than 1 lakh victims amounting to more than Rs 900 crore. In this case, the rights to attach the property are with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and not with the SOG. SOG has urged ED to attach properties related to the Sanjeevani Society five times in the last two years, but ED, which has been raiding the houses of opposition leaders across the country, has not yet taken action and attached the properties of the accused in the Sanjeevani scam."

CM Gehlot further said, "You are a Union Minister, if you are innocent then why don't you come forward to return the money of the poor? The Central Registrar has appointed a liquidator in this matter, but he will be able to return the money to the victims only when the property of Sanjivani Society is attached and the money is recovered from there."

"The Central Government should take strict action in this matter and the Rajasthan Government will fully cooperate with it," the Rajasthan CM added.

Gehlot informed that the people of the Sanjeevani Scam Victim Union met him at his residence in Jaipur about six months ago and two days ago at Jodhpur Circuit House.

He said, "I also got emotional after listening to their words that how their hard-earned money was looted. Crores of Rupees of several victims have been drowned in this scam. I have video recordings of all the victims in which their pain is exploding."

In the statement issued by the Chief Minister, it was said, "If there is moral courage, then Gajendra Singh should listen to his (CM Ashok Gehlot) words and understand what a big crime he has committed. Being a Union Minister, why he could not get the ED to take action so far, the public will ask this question. The Rajasthan government will continuously contact ED to ensure justice for the victims." (ANI)

