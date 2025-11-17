Patna (Bihar) [India], November 17 (ANI): Following the NDA's landslide victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, BJP MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal said that the process of goverment formation has started and the people have voted for development.

Speaking to reporters, Janardan Singh Sigriwal said, "The process for the government formation has begun, and the government will soon take form. People have given us a massive mandate, and we have to stand up to their expectations. People have voted on the development plank and trust... People have rejected the SIR issue..

Also Read | International Students' Day 2025: Wishes, Greetings, Inspirational Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, Images and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate Students.

Earlier Union Minister and HAM(S) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi on Sunday met Union Minister and BJP Bihar election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan in Delhi, while ruling out any talks on cabinet berths, asserting that Nitish Kumar will be the face for the Chief Minister's post.

Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde was also present during the meeting.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Unidentified Woman Found Murdered Near Adarsh Nagar Railway Station, Police Launch Probe.

Earlier today, Manjhi had told ANI that his discussion with Pradhan would not involve any ministerial positions, "We will not discuss any ministerial position. I need to discuss certain issues with him. One thing is clear: Nitish Kumar will be the face for the Chief Minister's post."

On cabinet representation, Manjhi added, "We have never pressured ourselves or our party to seek a cabinet post or department. We have remained patient with whatever responsibilities were given to us. Today, our legislative party meeting convened, and we made it clear that there is no need to request a ministerial position; we will be content with whatever is offered. In our 46 years in politics, we have never demanded any position."

Manjhi also spoke about the swearing-in ceremony for the Bihar government, saying, "The ceremony will be held at Gandhi Maidan. Preparations are underway, but the date will be finalised once Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirms it. On Monday, the Chief Minister will hold the final cabinet meeting, give his vote of thanks, and submit his resignation to the Governor."

Meanwhile, the ruling NDA got 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200-mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats.

Mahagathbandhan got just 35 seats with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) winning 25 seats, Congress 6, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) - two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) - one and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) one seat.

While All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won five seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got one seat. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)