Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Installation of idols at public places and processions will be prohibited during Ganesh Chaturthi in Madhya Pradesh, according to the State Information Department.

The processions during Moharram will also remain prohibited, as per the order.

"Installation of idols at public places and processions will be prohibited during Ganesh Chaturthi and Moharram in Madhya Pradesh. Collection points will be set up in every ward/area to collect idols installed at home," said State Information Department quoting Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The grand celebration of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi is started today.

According to new guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs on July 29, cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations will continue to remain prohibited. (ANI)

