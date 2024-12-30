New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Hindalco Industries Ltd, the Aditya Birla Group's metals flagship, on Monday said it expects to begin production at the Meenakshi coal mine in Odisha in 2028.

The coal mine is a fully explored block with a peak rated capacity of 12 million tonnes per annum and 285.23 million tonnes of geological reserves.

With a favourable coal-to-waste stripping ratio of less than one, the G12 grade mine is poised to be a cost-effective and sustainable energy source for the company's operations, making it self-reliant in coal production, Hindalco Industries said in a regulatory filing.

The mined coal will replace the company's dependence on auction and linkage coal which is currently estimated at approximately 40 per cent higher than the Meenakshi coal mine, thereby ensuring a stable supply for its smelters and solidifying its position as one of the lowest-cost producers of aluminium in the world.

The Meenakshi coal mining project is expected to create approximately 16,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities, improving local livelihoods and fostering community development, it said.

