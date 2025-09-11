Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 11 (ANI): Prohibitory orders were imposed in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda after protests erupted over the arrest of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

The security measures have been taken as a precaution to maintain public safety and peace in the district.

Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range DIG Sridhar Patil stated that the administration is working to attain normalcy in the region, and discussions with the public were also held to achieve the goal.

"We took a meeting with the citizens of Doda to maintain peace in the district. After a detailed discussion, we are on the right track to resolve their problems. Discussions were held on how to attain normalcy in the region." Sridhar Patil said.

DIG Sridhar Patil informed that the incidents of stone pelting were reported in some areas of Doda. He also added that an explosion was reported in the morning.

"Incidents of stone-pelting took place, and we had to use tear gases at some places, but we were successful in averting any sort of major damage. There was a report of an explosion-like sound at nearly 10.30 to 11 AM, which is under investigation. Two people are under inquiry, and action will be taken based on the investigation," he said.

He further thanked the public for maintaining the harmony and peace in the region.

"I want to thank the public of Doda for supporting the administration and maintaining communal harmony and peace."

Tension has been simmering in Doda since the arrest of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act, 1978, for activities being prejudicial to the maintenance of public order.

Earlier in the day, AAP MP Sanjay Singh was allegedly not allowed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police to leave the government guest house in Srinagar to protest against the arrest.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdulla questioned heavy-handed actions by central authorities on AAP MP Sanjay Singh. Omar Abdullah stated that Sanjay Singh was "locked" in the guest house and criticised the central government for "always taking a stringent stance" in Jammu and Kashmir.

"It's not a claim; it is a reality that Sanjay Singh was locked. Repeatedly, such things are being done. It is said that everything is fine in Jammu and Kashmir and a new J-K is emerging, but the reality is that they always adopt a stringent stance against us," Omar Abdullah said.

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah was allegedly not allowed to enter in the guest house where Sanjay Singh was stopped. Both leaders held a conversation by standing behind the gate of the guest house.

Sanjay Singh shared the visuals and wrote, "It is a very sad thing that Farooq Abdullah Ji, who has been the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir many times, came to meet me at the government guest house upon hearing the news of my house arrest by the police, but he was not allowed to meet me. If this is not a dictatorship, then what is it?"

Abdullah too condemned the attempt to stop AAP MP Sanjay Singh from holding a protest and presser against the detention of lone party MLA Mehraj Malik under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). (ANI)

