Balrampur (UP), Sep 24 (PTI) The district administration here has attached property worth about Rs 50 crores of a private sugar mill for non-payment of cane dues to farmers, officials said on Friday.

The action came after the district administration issued a recovery certificate (RC) worth Rs 123 crore against Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Factory here.

Also Read | Karnataka: Man Allegedly Sexually Assaults Mysuru Woman, Cheats Her Of Rs 35 Lakh; Arrested.

SDM Nagendra Nath Yadav said on the orders of the district magistrate, the mill property worth around Rs 50 crore was attached for non-payment of cane dues.

The attached property included 94,000 quintal of sugar and land, he said.

Also Read | Realme Launches Narzo 50 Series, Realme Band 2 & Smart TV Neo 32-Inch in India; Check Prices & Other Details Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)