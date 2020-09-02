New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament starting September 14, the Congress on Wednesday demanded that the Question Hour and Zero Hour be not dispensed with.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and party's deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma said that the proposal to exclude Question Hour during this session is arbitrary and undemocratic as it is the right of the members to ask questions to the government on key issues.

"Parliament sessions are not only meant for government business but also scrutiny and accountability of the government.

"Delayed monsoon session of Parliament is one of special significance after the lockdown and phased unlocking. The proposal to exclude Question hour is arbitrary, shocking and undemocratic. It is members' privilege and the very life of a session," said Sharma.

Chowdhury also said that the government should reconsider its decision and his party would again make a plea to it in this regard.

"PM Modi is the only world leader to never hold a press conference or answer an unscripted question, it's not surprising his govt has been inspired to do the same and banned Question Hour," the Congress party tweeted on its official handle.

"Questions are an expression of the will of the people. They guide a democratically elected Govt. towards people-centric governance. The intention of BJP to avoid questions clearly shows that they neither believe in democratic procedure nor good governance," it said.

Chowdhury said besides government business, the Question hour and Zero hour are important elements during a Parliament session.

"Due to paucity of time, we have not been provided with this opportunity. I have been demanding that Zero Hour and Question Hour should not be dispensed with due to time constraints," he said.

"We feel our rights have been taken away and that is why we are raising this issue. All issues concerning the country and the world are raised during Question Hour.

"I am informed that Zero Hour may be allowed for half an hour but no assurance on Question Hour. I urge the government to provide time for holding Question Hour, as all members take interest in it. We have urged the government to reconsider it," he said.

Asked at the cabinet briefing about the complaints of members about the Question Hour, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the Parliament session is being held under special and extraordinary circumstances.

"Parliamentary affairs minister is in touch with various political parties and is talking to their leaders. He will inform all about the issues at the right time," Javadekar said.

Sources said the government plans to dispense with the Question Hour during this Monsoon session due to paucity of time.

