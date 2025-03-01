Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 1 (ANI): Indian Railways is actively advancing towards the Prime Minister's vision of the 'Act East Policy' and 'Neighborhood First Policy' by undertaking several new railway projects to enhance connectivity with neighboring countries. In line with this vision, a new railway line from Kokrajhar to Gelephu, linking Assam with Bhutan, has been proposed to improve cross-border connectivity and strengthen bilateral ties, a release said.

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the project on February 25 at the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, said that the proposed 69.04 km railway line will connect Kokrajhar station in Assam to Gelephu in Bhutan at an estimated cost of Rs 3,500 crore.

"The project includes the development of six new stations, viz., Balajan, Garubhasa, Runikhata, Shantipur, Dadgiri and Gelephu. Additionally, the infrastructure plan features 2 important bridges, 29 major bridges, 65 minor bridges, one Road Over Bridge, 39 Road Under Bridges and 2 viaducts of 11-meter length. The Final Location Survey (FLS) has been successfully completed, and the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been submitted for further approval and necessary directives," Sharma said.

He further said that the proposed railway line will significantly strengthen India-Bhutan relations by enhancing trade, tourism and cultural exchanges between the two nations.

"It will also improve connectivity, providing Bhutan with its first-ever railway link, facilitating seamless transportation. Additionally, the railway line will position Bodoland as a trade and transit hub, benefiting local businesses and communities. Overall, the Assam-Bhutan railway line is set to transform Bodoland's economy and connectivity, paving the way for long-term growth and development," Sharma said. (ANI)

