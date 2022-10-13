Bengaluru, Oct 13 (PTI) Karnataka Minister for Information Technology and Bio Technology C N Ashwath Narayan on Thursday said the state government's proposed electric vehicle industry hub would house about 1,000 startups.

Also Read | Hijab Ban: Constitution Document of Trust, It Is the Trust Minorities Have Reposed Upon Majority, Says Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia in His Verdict Against Karnataka HC Order.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the 10th International mobility conference organised by the Society of Automotive Engineers India (SAEI).

Also Read | IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 119 Junior Assistant Posts At iitk.ac.in; Here's How to Apply.

"The government has already taken several measures to promote the growth of the automating sector. A total of 5 centres of excellence will be set up to facilitate training, research, development, innovation and entrepreneurship," Narayan said.

The state which is already the preferred destination in IT, BT, semiconductor, electronics, would also become a premier hub of electric vehicles in a couple of years, he opined.

Further noting that the government had given importance for eco-friendly fuel, environmental protection as prescribed by the United Nations, the minister said, the government was seriously considering starting the production of eco- friendly hydrogen.

"Hassle free traffic has become a challenge in metropolitan cities such as Bengaluru which are consistently growing. It is also causing a huge loss in terms of wastage of human time and it is adversely affecting the productive capacity. The impact on health is also of serious concern. Development of modern modes of transport including electric vehicles would help to contain these problems," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)