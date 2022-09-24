New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Delhi police busted a prostitution racket running in the guise of a spa and massage centre in Delhi's Shahdara and arrested two persons in this connection, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the sex racket was running at NOW SPA, Shop No. F-2 to F-7, 1st Floor, Ashish Tower, Karkarduma Community Center Market at Anand Vihar, Shahdara, Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shahdara told ANI that, the police received a tip-off on September 21, regarding the running of a prostitution racket in the guise of a Spa and Massage Centre at NOW SPA in Shahdara, Delhi, after which a joint team of Special Staff and Anand Vihar Police Station was constituted.

The police said that one decoy customer was sent to the Spa, and Rs 2000 was charged from him after bargaining. After that, some girls were shown to him and he was asked to choose any of them. The customer was charged Rs 2,000 extra for that," the police informed

The decoy customer signalled the police team by giving a missed call, after which the police conducted a raid on the said premises and apprehended two persons.

One of the apprehended was the manager of the Spa named Madan Kumar and the other one was a female, whose name was not given by the police. Rs 400 paid by the decoy customer was also recovered.

Accordingly, a case was registered on September 21 under sections 3,4 and 8 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act 1956 at the Anand Vihar Police Station, the police said.

The police also said that the Spa owner was not able to produce the license of the Spa. An application for sealing of the said premises will be moved to the concerned Court, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC).

Further investigation is underway in the case, the police said. (ANI)

