Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): BJP workers staged a protest against the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Saturday.

"We are deeply angry and saddened by what is happening in Bangladesh, and we have protested against it... The entire country is outraged by these events. We Hindus are in the majority in India, yet we live here peacefully, but look at what the majority in Bangladesh is doing... Muhammad Yunus was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, but he does not deserve it. We will write a letter to the Swedish government to withdraw this award... We are equally angered by the Congress party. When attacks took place in Palestine, they created an uproar both in Parliament and on the streets, yet not a single Congress leader issued a statement condemning what is happening in Bangladesh," BJP leader Akash Vijayvargiya said.

Also Read | Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court To Hear CBI's Plea Suspending Kuldeep Singh Sengar's Sentence on December 29.

Expressing confidence in the Centre's handling of the matter, Vijayavargiya said the central government was actively intervening through diplomatic channels.

"The central government is intervening in this matter... We have complete faith in our Prime Minister, he cares for this country even more than we do... We want the countries that showed sympathy for Gaza to also show sympathy for the Hindus of Bangladesh... The government makes diplomatic decisions with careful consideration. People like Ajit Doval think far more deeply about these issues than we do. Whatever decisions they take will be for the best..."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Chairs Meeting of National Conference of Chief Secretaries in Delhi; Discussion on Governance Reforms Held (See Pics).

Meanwhile, members of the Indian and Bangladeshi Hindu communities in London staged a protest outside the Bangladesh High Commission on Saturday against the killing of Hindus in Bangladesh.

During the protest, demonstrators played 'Amar Shonar Bangla', the national anthem of Bangladesh. Protesters raised slogans demanding an end to violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh.

The protest in London followed a wave of demonstrations in India on Friday over reported atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)