Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 4(ANI): Amid growing public outrage over landslides, house collapses, and severe environmental damage allegedly caused by unscientific construction practices on four-lane highway projects in Himachal Pradesh, hundreds of protestors gathered outside the Deputy Commissioner's office in Shimla on Friday.

The protest was jointly organised by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and the Himachal Kisan Sabha, demanding immediate relief, compensation, and legal action against construction companies such as Gawar, Bharat, and Singla, operating under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Villagers from affected areas, workers' unions, and civil society organisations alleged massive irregularities and violations of labour and environmental laws by these companies. Protesters demanded the blacklisting of Gawar Company and the registration of FIRs against its officials.

A delegation led by Dr. Kuldeep Singh Tanwar (President, Himachal Kisan Sabha), Vijender Mehra (President, CITU Himachal), Sanjay Chauhan (Co-convenor, Samyukt Kisan Morcha), Jai Shiv Thakur affected Ranjana Verma and other affected people met the Deputy Commissioner and submitted a memorandum seeking urgent interim relief and rehabilitation for the affected.

Roshni, a resident of Pujarli village near Shimla, speaking to ANI, said her family was living under constant fear of disaster.

He said,"The four-lane work going on near our house has made it unsafe. Our house could collapse anytime. We've filed complaints before, and though the company built a retaining wall, it has already fallen due to the rains. Our water sources are damaged, and our lives have been turned upside down. We just want our children to be safe."

Speaking to the media, Kuldeep Singh Tanwar said,"A powerful nexus between politicians, construction companies, and the bureaucracy is plundering Himachal's resources and endangering its people. This collusion is starkly visible in the ongoing four-lane highway construction by Gawar, Bharat, and Singla companies, which are operating with impunity in areas like Shimla and Dharampur in Mandi district."

He cited recent incidents, including the collapse of an under-construction bridge and damage to houses and schools, attributing them to unscientific hill-cutting, illegal dumping, and mining practices by these contractors.

Speakers at the protest accused the companies of gross labour violations."Hundreds of such cases exist, and when workers demand their rights, they are intimidated by bouncers and local goons hired by the companies. Several assault complaints have been filed with the police, but no action has been taken," he added.

The protestors claimed that this silence from the Labour Department, police, and the state government pointed to a systemic failure to hold the companies accountable. They also alleged that money saved by denying workers their lawful wages was being used to pay off contractors, middlemen, and even officials.

CITU and Kisan Sabha demanded that every house either collapsed or was endangered due to highway construction be compensated with Rs 5 crore, and that a public audit of agreements between NHAI and these companies be conducted.

They also demanded that Legal action against Gawar, Bharat, and Singla companies and NHAI as the primary employer, Strict implementation of labor laws in all ongoing highway projects. Local residents be given 80 percent employment as per Himachal's industrial policy. And an immediate halt to illegal mining, dumping, and unscientific construction practices.

Criminal proceedings against bouncers and goons hired by the companies and accountability of NHAI and the administration for collusion.

Tanwar alleged that despite the perception that the government is responsible,"It's the companies working under NHAI and other central projects like railways and hydroelectric projects that are the biggest profiteers. They earn millions, fund both ruling and opposition parties, and then carry out projects without any ground-level oversight."

"Most of the land being affected isn't officially acquired - it's being damaged due to faulty construction practices. People whose homes, fields, and water sources are affected aren't being compensated. The most recent example is the house of Ranjana Verma, which collapsed on June 29. The administration had promised her a rented space or government accommodation. Even now, she hasn't been given shelter," he said.

He added that in Sanan Van, 30+ families are living in fear, and several have taken refuge in neighbors' homes.

"We demand a complete publication of all contracts, the immediate provision of compensation and alternative housing, and a stop to sloppy slope protection and faulty rock-bolting methods, which are damaging private property," he said.

The protestors have announced a series of upcoming agitations, including a mass convention at Kali Bari Hall in Shimla on July 7 to mobilize public opinion against NHAI and contractor companies. The issue will also be raised during the nationwide strike on July 9. If their demands remain unaddressed, the movement is set to intensify from July 15 onward. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)