Patna, Dec 27 (PTI) Police on Monday batoncharged, used water cannons and waved pistols in the air to disperse hundreds of protesters who had gathered outside the Bihar BJP headquarters here in support of their demands.

The agitators comprised a large number of women, many of them carrying babies in laps, and demanding regularisation of their jobs as panchayat ward secretaries.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination for Teenagers: Only Covaxin To Be Administered to Children Aged 15-18 Years, Says Centre.

"We have been driven against the wall. Many of us have offered our services despite not getting stipends on time. The state government has added insult to injury with fresh vacancies. It is a clear signal that we are going to be eased out,” they said.

The agitators had launched a ‘dharna' at Gardani Bagh nearly a fortnight ago. Opposition leaders have, in the mean time, visited the site and expressed solidarity with their cause.

Also Read | Election Commission of India Unlikely To Postpone Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab in 2022.

Buoyed by the support, they on Monday gathered in front of the BJP's Birchand Patel Marg office, demanding an assurance from Samrat Chaudhary, the Panchayati Raj Minister, who belongs to the party.

It was not known whether the minister was inside while the protesters were staging the demonstration.

Tempers flared up when policemen came and asked them to leave, underscoring that no public gathering was allowed on the street.

Some of the protesters said they will proceed for the assembly premises, situated half a kilometer away.

A scuffle ensued between the protesters and police personnel, and the latter took recourse to lathicharge and water cannons.

Some members of the police contingent were seen running after the crowd, with their pistols whipped out of the holster.

However, no gunshots were fired, police officers maintained.

Normalcy was restored by the afternoon. No FIR was lodged, so far, against those involved in the "illegal demonstration".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)