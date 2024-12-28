Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 28 (PTI) Protests erupted at AIIMS Gorakhpur after an MBBS student accused a security guard of allegedly attempting to sexually assault her on the campus, officials said on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 9 pm on Friday when the student was heading to her hostel near gate number four, police said.

Guard Satpal Yadav allegedly passed inappropriate comments but she ignored him and walked ahead. He then allegedly followed her, forcibly grabbed her hand and attempted to drag her into the nearby bushes, they said.

The student resisted and raised an alarm prompting other students to intervene, they added.

In the commotion, students managed to apprehend the accused but other security guards intervened and allegedly helped him escape, the officials said.

Enraged, students staged at a protest at the gate demanding Yadav's arrest and action against those who aided his escape, they said.

AIIMS officials and police rushed to the spot to pacify the students and by 12.30 am police detained Yadav from Pipraich. The protest was called off after assurances of strict action against the accused, they added.

A case has been registered under Section 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, AIIMS Medical Superintendent Vikas Srivastava said.

Yadav was intoxicated at the time of the incident, he added.

Authorities are also probing the role of other guards and an unidentified biker, the official said.

AIIMS Executive Director Prof. Ajay Singh termed the incident "grave" and assured stringent action against those responsible.

Superintendent of Police (City) Abhinav Tyagi said that further investigation is underway.

