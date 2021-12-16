New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): On the occasion of the 50th Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday signed the visitors' book at the National War Memorial and wrote that the nation's citizens are proud of the brave warriors who wrote unparalleled tales of valour.

The Prime Minister participated in the homage and reception ceremony of 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaals' and laid a wreath at the National War Memorial here.

"On behalf of the entire nation, I salute the warriors of the 1971 war. The citizens are proud of the brave warriors who wrote unparalleled tales of valour," he wrote in the visitors' book.

"The country remembers the sacrifices of the soldiers who lost their lives in this war. The country will always remain indebted to soldiers for their supreme sacrifice. Their loyalty, sacrifice and dedication will keep inspiring the generations to come," he added.

He was accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Swarnim Vijay Varsh commemorates 50 years of India's victory in the 1971 war and the formation of Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind witnessed Bangladesh's 50th Victory Day celebrations in Dhaka today as a guest of honour. (ANI)

