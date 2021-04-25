New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Renowned Hindustani classical vocalist Pt Rajan Mishra died due to COVID-19 complications at a hospital here on Sunday evening, his nephew said. He was 70.

Mishra, who along with his brother Sajan Mishra was one of the foremost exponents of khayal gayaki, had a heart attack in the afternoon and then another in the evening, his nephew Amit told PTI.

"Pandit Rajan Mishra ji passed away at around 6.30 in Delhi's St Stephen hospital. He had COVID-19 and was admitted to the hospital. He had taken the first dose of the vaccine about 15-20 days ago. He had a heart attack in the afternoon and he had another attack at around 5.30," Amit said. Mishra was a Padma Bhushan awardee. The brothers belonged to the Banaras gharana.

